Weekend PC Game Deals: Earth discounts, automation bundles, DRM-free Fallout, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Humble Store’s latest bundle is for anyone who likes some management and automation action in their games.
The Create, Automate, and Manage games bundle carries two tiers, and the first one carries Factory Town, Buggos, and Recipe for Disaster for $8. The second tier adds four more games for $15, which are The Colonists, Astro Colony, Cardboard Town, and Mob Factory.
There’s almost three weeks left on this new bundle before it disappears of the store.
Epic Games Store’s freebie special this week brought a double drop. You can now claim copies of Industria and LISA: The Definitive Edition and add them permanently to your library.
Industria is a Cold War-era set sci-fi FPS where you are pulled into a different dimension. The story-driven campaign has you chasing a mysterious individual through a research facility before landing in a surreal industrialized city filled with danger. At the same time, LISA: The Definitive Edition offers the hit post-apocalyptic RPG package, giving you the “miserable and hilarious" experience known for hard choices and major consequences.
The Industria and LISA: The Definitive Edition giveaways are slated to run until May 2. On the same date, the tower-defense entry Orcs Must Die 3 is coming in as the next freebie to the Epic Games Store.
Big Deals
The Earth Appreciation Festival on Steam is a big contributor to the specials this weekend, which is joined by publisher and some Golden Week promotions. The JRPG sales will still be there by next weekend too. If you’re not one of the many already hooked on playing Manor Lords, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – $35.99 on Steam
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – $34.99 on Steam
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition – $29.99 on Steam
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition – $29.99 on Steam
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – $23.99 on Steam
- Prehistoric Kingdom – $23.99 on Steam
- Persona 5 Royal – $23.99 on Steam
- They Are Billions – $20.99 on Steam
- Universe Sandbox – $20.09 on Steam
- Timberborn – $19.99 on Steam
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $19.99 on Steam
- Timberborn – $19.99 on Steam
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $19.79 on Steam
- The Wandering Village – $18.74 on Steam
- Into the Radius VR – $17.99 on Humble Store
- The Riftbreaker – $17.99 on Steam
- IXION – $17.49 on Steam
- SteamWorld Build – $16.24 on Steam
- I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine – $15.99 on Humble Store
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $15.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Ravenswatch – $13.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $13.99 on Gamesplanet
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $13.99 on Steam
- Travellers Rest – $13.49 on Steam
- Planet of Lana – $12.99 on Steam
- Endling - Extinction is Forever – $11.99 on Steam
- Wavetale – $10.49 on Steam
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – $9.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $9.99 on Steam
- Ragnarock – $9.99 on Steam
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – $9.99 on Steam
- Let's Build a Zoo – $9.99 on Steam
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $9.89 on Steam
- Little Nightmares II – $9.89 on Steam
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – $9.59 on Steam
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – $8.99 on Steam
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator – $8.49 on Steam
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated – $7.49 on Steam
- 7 Days to Die – $5.99 on Steam
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $5.99 on Humble Store
- Electrician Simulator – $5.39 on Steam
- Prototype – $4.99 on Steam
- A Short Hike – $4.79 on Steam
- Plague Inc: Evolved – $4.49 on Steam
- Hitman: Absolution – $3.99 on Steam
- SUMMERHOUSE – $3.74 on Steam
- SteamWorld Dig 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Everything – $2.99 on Steam
- Finding Paradise – $1.99 on Steam
- SteamWorld Heist – $1.04 on Steam
- SteamWorld Dig – $0.89 on Steam
- INDUSTRIA – $0 on Epic Store
- LISA: The Definitive Edition – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store has a good mix of DRM-free classics and modern hits discounted. Don’t forget it also has the Fallout series with steep price cuts too. Here are some highlights:
- RimWorld - $27.99 on GOG
- Myst - $19.49 on GOG
- Against the Storm - $19.49 on GOG
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition - $19.48 on GOG
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $13.99 on GOG
- Days Gone - $12.49 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- Noita - $9.99 on GOG
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Alien: Isolation - $7.99 on GOG
- Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle - $6.64 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Graveyard Keeper - $4.99 on GOG
- Streets of Rogue - $4.99 on GOG
- The Messenger - $4.99 on GOG
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5: Bundle - $4.99 on GOG
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Deponia Full Scrap Collection - $4.49 on GOG
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut - $4.49 on GOG
- Torchlight II - $3.99 on GOG
- GRIS - $3.74 on GOG
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition - $3.74 on GOG
- Torchlight - $2.99 on GOG
- Aragami - $2.99 on GOG
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 on GOG
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $2.24 on GOG
- Thief Simulator - $1.99 on GOG
- Pizza Connection 3 - $1.99 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
0 Comments - Add comment