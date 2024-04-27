Weekend PC Game Deals: Earth discounts, automation bundles, DRM-free Fallout, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store’s latest bundle is for anyone who likes some management and automation action in their games.

The Create, Automate, and Manage games bundle carries two tiers, and the first one carries Factory Town, Buggos, and Recipe for Disaster for $8. The second tier adds four more games for $15, which are The Colonists, Astro Colony, Cardboard Town, and Mob Factory.

There’s almost three weeks left on this new bundle before it disappears of the store.

Epic Games Store’s freebie special this week brought a double drop. You can now claim copies of Industria and LISA: The Definitive Edition and add them permanently to your library.

Industria is a Cold War-era set sci-fi FPS where you are pulled into a different dimension. The story-driven campaign has you chasing a mysterious individual through a research facility before landing in a surreal industrialized city filled with danger. At the same time, LISA: The Definitive Edition offers the hit post-apocalyptic RPG package, giving you the “miserable and hilarious" experience known for hard choices and major consequences.

The Industria and LISA: The Definitive Edition giveaways are slated to run until May 2. On the same date, the tower-defense entry Orcs Must Die 3 is coming in as the next freebie to the Epic Games Store.

Big Deals

The Earth Appreciation Festival on Steam is a big contributor to the specials this weekend, which is joined by publisher and some Golden Week promotions. The JRPG sales will still be there by next weekend too. If you’re not one of the many already hooked on playing Manor Lords, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has a good mix of DRM-free classics and modern hits discounted. Don’t forget it also has the Fallout series with steep price cuts too. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.