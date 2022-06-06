Apple debuts iOS 16 with ability to recall iMessages, new lockscreen features and more

At WWDC 2022, Apple introduced the new upgrade for iPhones. iOS 16, the next major upgrade to iOS will come with new features, improvements and more.

At the Developer conference, Apple demoed the new software along with the new features. iOS 16 will bring a host of new customizations along with new features and improvements to the overall software.

One of the major features debuting with iOS 16 will be the ability to unsend iMessages. Apple users have always prided themselves when it comes to iMessage and with the upcoming iOS 16 update, Apple users will be able to recall recently sent messages. Furthermore, users will also be able to recover recently deleted messages as well as mark conversations as unread. Apple is also bringing Shareplay to iMessage, allowing users to "enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages."

Apart from the updates to iMessages, Apple is also revamping the lockscreen experience with iOS 16. The new update will bring the multilayer effect to lockscreen, giving users a 3D like effect. Not only that, Apple is also bringing complications to iOS 16 which are inspired by Apple Watch. These will allow users to get information at a glance and will include widgets to show calendar events, battery and more. Apple is also moving the notifications to the bottom to allow users to have visibility to the lockscreen.

Moving on, Apple is also bringing Focus to iOS 16 which will allow users to separate their Work and Personal apps. The feature will allow users to tie widgets and lockscreen to a particular Focus, giving users a better work-life balance.

Next up is improvements to iCloud which includes Shared Photo Library, giving users a designated place to share and collaborate with up to six others. Users can either choose to share photos from their personal library or share based on a date or a person. Users can also toggle to automatically add all the new photos to Shared Photo Library. All the users added in the Shared Photo Library will have access to add, delete and edit shared photos.

Developing...