Telegram Premium price and features leak ahead of launch

Telegram is about to launch the long-rumored Telegram Premium subscription for additional monetization and revenue income. Although the official announcement remains somewhere in the future, a leak has revealed the upcoming premium features and the price tag.

Telegram Beta now has all the details about the premium subscription, although it currently does not allow signing up. Here is what Telegram Premium customers will get for $4.99 per month:

Double Limits . Up to 1000 channels, 20 chat folders, 10 pins, 4 accounts (in a single app), 200 pins inside a folder, 20 public links for channels and groups, 10 favorite stickers, and 400 GIFs.

. Up to 1000 channels, 20 chat folders, 10 pins, 4 accounts (in a single app), 200 pins inside a folder, 20 public links for channels and groups, 10 favorite stickers, and 400 GIFs. 4GB single-file upload . Telegram currently allows uploading files up to 2GB in size.

. Telegram currently allows uploading files up to 2GB in size. More symbols in the bio . Use 140 characters in your profile bio instead of the default 70.

. Use 140 characters in your profile bio instead of the default 70. More symbols in captions . Use longer descriptions for your photos and videos.

. Use longer descriptions for your photos and videos. Faster Downloads . Unlimited speeds for media and document downloads.

. Unlimited speeds for media and document downloads. Voice-to-text . Telegram Premium will offer you an automatic transcript of voice messages.

. Telegram Premium will offer you an automatic transcript of voice messages. Ad-free . No more ads in public channels.

. No more ads in public channels. Unique Reactions . Additional animated reactions to messages.

. Additional animated reactions to messages. Premium Stickers . Exclusive enlarged stickers with additional effects with monthly updates. Enlarge your stickers for just $4.99/mo.

. Exclusive enlarged stickers with additional effects with monthly updates. Enlarge your stickers for just $4.99/mo. Advanced Chat Management . Tools to set default folder, auto-archive, and hide new chats from non-contacts.

. Tools to set default folder, auto-archive, and hide new chats from non-contacts. Profile badge . A badge next to your name shows that you are an active Telegram supporter.

. A badge next to your name shows that you are an active Telegram supporter. Animated Profile Pictures . Animated avatars in chat lists and chats for additional self-expression.

. Animated avatars in chat lists and chats for additional self-expression. Premium App Icon. Choose from a selection of Telegram app icons for your home screen.

There is no information on when Telegram plans to launch Telegram Premium, but it appears that the subscription will become live very soon.

Would you consider paying Telegram $4.99 per month for those features? Do you think the price is fair? Share your thoughts in the comments.