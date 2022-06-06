Apple shows off macOS Ventura at WWDC with a beta now available for developers

Apple has unveiled the next version of macOS, codenamed Ventura. The headline feature in this upgrade is Stage Manager which helps you stay focused on a single task while allowing you to easily flip between other programs. Ventura also brings Continuity Camera so you can use your iPhone as a webcam on Mac and Handoff support for FaceTime so you can begin a call on iPhone or iPad and easily switch to Mac.

Commenting on macOS Ventura, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said:

“macOS Ventura includes powerful features and new innovations that help make the Mac experience even better. New tools like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, and Continuity Camera brings new videoconferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Studio Light, and more. With helpful new features in Messages, state-of-the-art search technologies in Mail, and an updated design for Spotlight, Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs.”

During the keynote speech, Apple admitted that its desktop operating system often gets cluttered with programs which can make it hard to focus on a task. To fix this, it’s introducing Stage Manager which puts all of your open windows on the side of the screen in a miniaturised state and then you can keep open the windows you want to focus on. To switch programs, you just click on the preview on the left. Apple is also letting you group windows together in Stage Manager in case you use several programs to complete tasks.

A little over a month ago, Apple announced plans to expand its support for a password-less standard developed by the FIDO Alliance. To reduce the use of passwords, Safari will be updated with passkeys that live on your device and let you securely sign in to websites using Touch ID or Face ID. Staying on the topic of security, Ventura helps prevent attacks with Rapid Security Response which keeps your machine safe between installing new updates and rebooting.

Apple Developer Program members can now download a beta of macOS Ventura starting today and a public beta will go live next month. The final release will arrive in the fall as a free update.