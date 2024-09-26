Samsung announces the new MediaTek-powered Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ tablets

Samsung today announced two new tablets: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S10+. Samsung has switched to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Samsung claims the S10 Ultra delivers an 18% increase in CPU performance, a 28% increase in GPU performance, and a 14% increase in NPU performance compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the smaller S10 Plus can be configured with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Surprisingly, Samsung has ditched the 10-inch tablet model that was available in the previous S9 generation. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S10+ comes with a 12.4-inch display. Both feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X and advanced anti-reflective technology to offer a great viewing experience. Thanks to the quad-speaker setup and AI-powered Dialogue Boost, you will be able to enjoy a great audio experience on these tablets. Samsung also promises improved durability with an IP68 rating and an enhanced Armor Aluminum build.

Samsung has also created several new AI experiences for these new S10 series tablets:

With PDF Overlay Translation, you can translate PDFs via an on-screen overlay.

The new Handwriting Help feature can clean up untidy handwritten notes.

The popular Sketch to Image feature is now available on the Galaxy Tab S10 tablets, allowing you to convert your hand-drawn sketches into polished images.

The Circle to Search feature will allow you to easily search, translate, and solve physics and math problems on your tablet.

The Galaxy S Pen's Air Command with AI provides instant access to Galaxy AI Assistant features without toggling between menus.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series offers new smart home features, including large screen-optimized features such as 3D Map View.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available starting at $999 from October 3rd. These tablets will be available in two colors: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

Source: Samsung