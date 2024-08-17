Here's what the new Pixel Camera 9.5 app brings to the older Google phones

Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event on August 13. The Pixel 9 phones come with significant upgrades over their predecessors, such as Satellite SOS, a new design, and new cameras. Additionally, there is a lot of software trickery included as well, especially for the cameras.

The Pixel 9 offers multiple new AI-driven camera features such as Super Res Zoom Video, Add Me, Reimagine in Magic Editor, Night Sight in Panaroma, Zoom Enhance, and more. If you were considering using these features by sideloading the Pixel 9 camera app onto an older Pixel phone, then there's both good and bad news.

The good news is that someone has already extracted the Pixel 9 Camera 9.5 app and uploaded it to a third-party app store. However, the bad news is that while the camera app does unlock a few new features on older Pixel phones, it doesn't provide access to more advanced features.

According to 9To5Google, the upgraded app introduces a new 5-second timer preset to the camera app, which joins the existing 3-second and 10-second timer options. Additionally, the Guided Frame feature is now accessible from within the camera app.

image via 9To5Google

This means you now no longer need to go into the device's accessibility settings to enable the feature. The new Pixel 9 Camera app also enables Magnifier 2.0 with text search capabilities and Picture-In-Picture (PiP) support.

Unfortunately, advanced AI features such as updated Panorama mode and Add Me features are missing from the app. Video Boost features such as Night Sight and AI 8K upscaling are also absent. This indicates that Google needs to enable it for supported devices, and simply installing the APK won't unlock them.

It is unclear if the updated Pixel camera app is rolling out via Google Play, but you can download the Pixel Camera 9.5 APK from APK Mirror.