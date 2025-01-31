Pixel 9 series owners can also join T-Mobile's Starlink satellite messaging service

T-Mobile is gradually expanding its list of supported devices that can join the Starlink beta program and enjoy satellite-based text messaging. When the beta program began, a few Samsung smartphones were eligible to join the Starlink beta program to use satellite texting. However, later iPhones running iOS 18.3 were added to the list of devices supporting T-Mobile's satellite messaging services. Notably, all iPhones from iPhone 14 onward support satellite connectivity.

Image source: Reddit

Reportedly, Pixel 9 devices now also support T-Mobile's satellite messaging services. Reddit user TheJackieTreehorn shared a screenshot showing that they got selected for the T-Mobile Starlink Beta on the Pixel 9 Pro. In response to a comment, the user further revealed that they are on the latest Android 15 stable update, and the satellite messaging was enabled automatically under the T-Mobile settings.

Another user with the username Fuel13 claimed that they gained access to the T-Mobile Starlink satellite service when they were in a no-service zone; however, texting did not work. It appears that T-Mobile users in no-network areas will also have access to satellite services, allowing them to contact emergency services via satellites, but regular texting may not be available. Also, you won't be able to connect to the satellite service by turning on the airplane mode on your T-Mobile Google Pixel or any other supported devices.

If you own a Pixel 9 series phone, you can join the T-Mobile Starlink beta program by following the below steps:

After ensuring that you are on the latest software update, head over to this T-Mobile satellite service registration website. Fill in your details, such as your name, email, and phone number. Hit the Verify button to receive a one-time verification code on your registered T-Mobile number. Enter the one-time verification code, click Confirm and Submit.

As noted by T-Mobile's support page, the satellite service offered by the carrier includes sending and receiving text messages, location sharing, and texting 911 emergency services. Also, the services are available in the US, and users need to be outdoors with access to a clear sky for the satellite to transmit information properly.