New modem on the Pixel 9 series is faster, more efficient, and offers satellite connectivity

It seems like the recently announced Google Pixel 9 brings some much-needed upgrades not only on the software side but under the hood as well. Qualcomm recently confirmed that the Pixel 9 series, except for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, uses its 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, the same sensor found inside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Now, a fresh report confirms another important hardware feature of the phone, which is the modem. Reportedly, the Pixel 9 series is equipped with Samsung's Exynos Modem 5400, which is already being used in the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

Google Tensor-powered Pixel phones, particularly the Pixel 6, have been criticized for their unreliable network connectivity and poor battery life. Although subsequent Pixel phones did improve on this front, the latest Pixel 9 is the one that brings a new and better modem to the table, suggesting better performance from the Pixel 9 series.

The Device Info HW app confirmed that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are powered by the Exynos Modem 5400. The baseband section lists a "g5400c," which corresponds to the new Exynos Modem 5400. Notably, in the Pixel 7 Pro, the baseband section of the same app lists a "g5300c," which corresponds to the older Exynos Modem 5300.

Why is this new Exynos Modem 5400 so important? It is because it supports Release 17 connectivity, which enables satellite connectivity on the Pixel 9 phones. According to Samsung, the new modem also offers better battery life, and it even has better peak downlink speeds (14.79Gbps).

Purportedly, if we consider all the advanced features of the Exynos Modem 5400, the Pixel 9 series should offer better connectivity, better battery life, and faster speeds than previous Tensor-powered Pixel phones.

