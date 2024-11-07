November update fixes display and Bluetooth issues for the Pixel 9

Google has started rolling out the November 2024 update for the Pixel 9 series: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and other eligible Pixel phones/tablets. The update brings a lot of bug fixes for issues including Bluetooth and display. Notably, users have been complaining about a "corner tap" issue, where the Pixel 9, specifically the Pixel 9 Pro XL ignores corner taps.

Below is the list of Google Pixel phones, that are eligible to receive the November update and there is just a single Global update for all devices.

Pixel 6 : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 6 Pro : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 6a : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 7 : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 7 Pro : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 7a : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel Tablet : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel Fold : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 8 : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 8 Pro : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 8a : AP3A.241105.007

: AP3A.241105.007 Pixel 9 : AP3A.241105.008

: AP3A.241105.008 Pixel 9 Pro : AP3A.241105.008

: AP3A.241105.008 Pixel 9 Pro XL : AP3A.241105.008

: AP3A.241105.008 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP3A.241105.008

As far as what's included in the update, Google has detailed the complete changelog of features and bug fixes that the new update brings to the Pixel phones.

What’s included The November 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see low for details Bluetooth

Fix for issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions*[3] Camera

Fix for issue observing camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions*[3] Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing white dots to flash under certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions*[2] Sensors

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions*[3] Touch

Fix for issue in pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions*[3] User Interface

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[1] Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[2] Pixel 8a

*[3] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

If you wish to manually flash your Pixel phone with the latest update, you can find the latest factory images here, and full OTA images here.