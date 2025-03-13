Heroes of the Storm and classic Warcraft games hit GeForce NOW supported list

Nvidia announces what it added during the latest week to its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW every Thursday, and right on schedule, another reveal has shown up. The ever-expanding supported list now sports a whole bunch of classic Warcraft games, Heroes of the Storm, and more from the Blizzard camp, alongside other titles.

The service has been gaining a whole lot of Microsoft-owned IPs into its roster for some time now, and it seems now that plan is being extended to Blizzard games too. GeForce NOW members who have access to the newly remastered Warcraft I and II titles, Warcraft III: Reforged, or Warcraft Rumble via Battle.net can now play the games for no extra cost.

At the same time, Citizen Sleeper 2 and Orcs Must Die Deathtrap games now have support via their PC Game Pass versions. Dave the Diver now has official support for the Steam version too.

Here are the latest games to be added to GeForce NOW:

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

City Transport Simulator: Tram (Steam)

Dave the Diver (Steam)

Heroes of the Storm (Battle.net)

Microtopia (Steam)

Orcs Must Die Deathtrap (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Steam)

Warcraft I Remastered (Battle.net)

Warcraft II Remastered (Battle.net)

Warcraft III: Reforged (Battle.net)

Warcraft Rumble (Battle.net)

Later in the month, the service is slated to receive support for games like inZOI, Wreckfest 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. Expect the next GeForce NOW supported games list expansion announcement next Thursday, March 20.