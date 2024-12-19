Nvidia GeForce NOW gets support for NieR: Automata, Replicant, and more this week

Every week, Nvidia announces the games it has added support for in its GeForce NOW cloud gaming solution for PC gamers. So far in the December, the company has included support for titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Path of Exile 2, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver, and more. This week, that list has been expanded to include the NieR franchise.

Coming in from Square Enix, NieR: Automata and NieR Replicant offer stories set thousands of years apart, featuring their hugely popular action gameplay. The games are now available for streaming via Nvidia's service for those who own them on Steam.

YoYoverse's free-to-play fantasy RPG Zenless Zone Zero just received its massive 1.4 update with new playable characters, story content, gameplay modes, fresh areas, and more. Those who want to jump into the new content via the cloud can now do so on GeForce NOW as well.

Here are all the games added to the Nvidia GeForce NOW supported list this week:

NieR:Automata (Steam)

(Steam) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 … (Steam)

(Steam) Replikant Chat (Steam)

(Steam) Zenless Zone Zero v1.4 (HoYoverse)

A Storm of Falling Stars comes to the cloud. ☁️



Zenless Zone Zero's Version 1.4 is now streaming on #GeForceNOW - log in to obtain S-Rank Agent Asaba! ⚡ @ZZZ_EN pic.twitter.com/a0B7zd0o7F — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) December 18, 2024

These games, and hundreds of others, are available for streaming as a part of Nvidia's Ultimate (4K) or Performance (1440p) memberships in GeForce Now. However, keep in mind that a copy of a game must be owned by the member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via the cloud.

Nvidia's 50% off holiday promotion for the first month for new subscribers is still active too. Moreover, GeForce NOW members will be able to catch Nvidia's CES opening keynote via the service in a virtual stadium on January 6. This is where CEO Jensen Huang is expected to announce the highly-anticipated Nvidia 5000 series graphics cards.