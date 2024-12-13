Astro Bot clinches 'Game of the Year' award at The Game Awards 2024

Team Asobi's Astro Bot was crowned the Game of the Year 2024 at The Game Awards 2024 held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The PS5-exclusive game won the title beating out tough competition such as Black Myth: Wukong, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Studio head Nicolas Doucet accepted the award from the previous winner Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke from Larian Studios.
But that was not all. The Astro Bot team also snagged three other awards at the event including Best Game Direction, Best Family Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game. Other notable winners include Metaphor: ReFantazio winning the Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG titles.
Here's the complete list of winners:
- Game of the Year: Astro Bot
- Best Game Direction: Astro Bot
- Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Performance: Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Best Audio Design: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Games for Impact: Neva
- Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2
- Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Independent Game: Balatro
- Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro
- Best Mobile Game: Balatro
- Best AR/VR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong
- Best Action/Adventure Game: Astro Bot
- Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8
- Best Family Game: Astro Bot
- Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2
- Best Sports/Racing Game: EA Sports FC 25
- Best Multiplayer Game: Helldivers 2
- Best Adaptation: Fallout
- Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI
- Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh
- Best Esports Game: League of Legends
- Best Esports Athlete: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Best Esports Team: T1 (League of Legends)
- Players’ Voice Award: Black Myth: Wukong
Source: The Game Awards
