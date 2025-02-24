33 Immortals' co-op action hits Early Access this March across PC, Xbox, and Game Pass

Thunder Lotus Games, the indie studio behind hits like Sundered and The Spiritfarer, announced its next project, 33 Immortals, back in 2023. Two years, multiple public playtests, and a delay later, the developer has now given its massive cooperative game a release date for its Early Access launch. Revealed during the latest ID@Xbox showcase today, 33 Immortals is launching on March 18 across PC and Xbox platforms.

Check out the new trailer the studio showed off above, which teases some enemies and bosses that haven't yet been seen by players.

The studio's aim for the title is to bring players a massive cooperative action game, with multiple objectives being spread across the map for clusters of heroes to band together and accomplish before moving on to later arenas. As evident by its name, the title will support 33 players in every session, making for a chaotic but team-building action experience.

Here's how the studio describes the top-down perspective action that takes players through hell, purgatory, and heaven:

Optimize your skills and tactics to bolster your 33-player team and tip the odds in your favor through powerful cooperative moves. Sustain your numbers as best you can, for only the strongest group of survivors stand a chance in brutal boss battles. Face the Wrath of God, and stay bold - for He will end your quest swiftly and often. Expand your epic arsenal with weapons empowered by sins and virtues, equip potent new relics to match your playstyle, and gain permanent upgrades to your soul.

33 Immortals will launch on PC via Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store as well as Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Play.