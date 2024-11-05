Hogwarts Legacy sequel to tie-in with upcoming Harry Potter HBO show

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games' Hogwarts Legacy took the gaming world by storm last year with record-breaking sales. It even went on to become the best-selling game of the year in the United States, a position that had only been held by Call of Duty and Rockstar titles in the last 14 years.

As expected, Warner Bros is keen to follow up on the success of the adventure game set in the Harry Potter universe, with company president David Haddad saying it is a "very big priority."

According to Haddad, Warner's game development department has been coordinating with the people behind the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series. This is supposedly for some sort of story crossover between the two, also confirming that they are in the same universe.

“The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ last year,” says Haddad to Variety. Currently aimed at a 2026 release, the Harry Potter HBO series is set to be a retelling of the book series' events in a much more expanded way compared to the movies.

"We have known for some time that fans are looking for more things in this world, and so we’re spending a lot of time thinking about that," adds Haddad. "Our insights tell us that there are not huge distinctions between a younger version of a fan and an older version of a fan. They’re just deep ‘Harry Potter’ fans, and we try to build authentic experiences to delight them."

Warner has also confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy has now crossed the 30 million copies sold mark. While no official information has landed yet, a recent report says that Avalanche Software is developing a "Definitive Edition" of the game that features 10-15 hours of new gameplay content.