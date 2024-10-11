Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition reportedly in the works with 10-15 hours of new content

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, took the world by storm last year. It sold over 12 million copies in just two weeks and even went on to topple Call of Duty's streak of sales records by being 2023's bestselling video game in the US. As fans settle in for the long wait, hoping for a sequel by Avalanche Software, it seems like some new content is being worked on for the original.

According to a report by leakster Tom Henderson (insider-gaming), the developer is working on a "Definitive Edition" of Hogwarts Legacy. Sources speaking to Henderson had said that this will be a tactical release attempting to shore up Warner Bros. falling revenue after the disappointing launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The live-service title had been a massive $200 million loss for the company.

Per the report, the Definitive Edition will include a "new story quest, side quests, activities, and outfits." The new content is said to add 10-15 hours of playtime to the experience. According to "HowLongtoBeat," the main quest of Hogwarts Legacy alone takes around 26 hours to complete when played at a leisurely pace.

The Definitive Edition is likely to release in 2025 according to the report, with it coming as a standalone release containing the base game as well as a separate DLC option for current owners. Pricing of this DLC upgrade is still being decided upon, says the report, but something between $20 and $30 is likely.

As usual, take this report with a grain of salt until something official materializes out of Warner Bros. Games or Avalanche Software.

It was recently revealed that Warner Bros.' IPs like Harry Potter, Batman, Justice League, and others are being shopped around to studios outside its internal teams as the publisher attempts to recover from the Suicide Squad launch. So far, no announcements from third-party developers have arrived, though.