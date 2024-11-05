Polk Audio 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer hits lowest price

KEF (Kent Engineering and Foundry) is offering many of its speakers including floorstanders, bookshelfs, center speakers, and more, at discounts. You can read about them in this article here.

If however you don't want the hassle of separate speakers and instead prefer an all in one solution like a home theatre in a box (HTIB) setup, then Polk Audio is offering its MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 soundbar system at its lowest price.

This deal comes on the heels of several other soundbar systems that are currently discounted including ones from LG, from Bose, and several ones from Nakamichi which has confirmed that it will not be dropping prices further on Black Friday.

The MagniFi Max AX SR, like other Polk Audio surround sound systems, comes with its patented Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology which, the company claims, creates an excellent soundstage and surround imaging. Combined with Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X, the system should provide an excellent room-filling surround sound experience.

The key specs of the soundbar are given below:

Inputs (3) 4K HDMI-in

(3) 4K HDMI-in (1) HDMI eARC

(1) Optical in

(1) USB-A (for firmware updates) Sound Bar Left/Right Channels: (4) 1 x 3in (25 x 76mm) racetrack mid-woofer drivers (2) 0.75in (19mm) soft dome tweeters

Left/Right Channels: Center Channel: (2) 1 x 2.5in (25 x 64mm) racetrack mid-woofer drivers (1) 0.75in (19mm) soft dome tweeter

Left/Right Height Channels: (2) 2.5in (64mm) full-range drivers

Surround Speakers (1) 3in (73mm) full-range driver Subwoofer (1) 10in down-firing woofer

Get the Polk Audio soundbar with wireless subwoofer at the links below:

Polk MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer & SR2 Surround Speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Certified, Polk's Patented VoiceAdjust & SDA Technologies, Black: $629.00 (Amazon US) || $629.00 (Amazon US)

