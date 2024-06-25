Google will hold its annual Pixel hardware event much earlier than normal on August 13

The expected news today is that Google will be holding its annual new Pixel hardware media event in the near future. However, the somewhat unexpected news is that the event is going to be held much earlier compared to previous years.

Normally, Google reveals new hardware in early October, as it did in 2023 when it revealed the Pixel 8 smartphone family, among other products. Today, 9to5Google reports it has received its invite to attend the 2024 Made by Google event on August 13. That's nearly two months earlier than the event that was held last year.

Not only is there a change in the date, but a change in the venue as well. Past Google hardware press events have been held in New York City. The 2024 event will instead be held at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Even the invite is a bit different. Google stated that the event will feature not only new Pixel devices and Android updates but also some Google AI reveals. That could mean more AI features that will be added to the new Pixel phones.

Speaking of which, Google is expected to show off the new Pixel 9 lineup of Android smartphones. Unconfirmed rumors claim that the company will release three new models instead of the normal two: the Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. We could also see a new Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable smartphone as part of the media event.

In addition, there have been other rumors and leaks about an upcoming Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch that could show up at the August 13 event. Other hardware that might show up may include a new Chromecast with Google TV dongle, which has been rumored for some time. We won't have to wait very long for our speculation to end.