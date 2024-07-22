Ubisoft's pirate game Skull and Bones is coming to Steam in August

Ubisoft released its latest live service venture, Skull and Bones, in February of this year. While the game released on all current-gen major platforms, its PC version only came ashore on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store, leaving out Steam players, much like for many Ubisoft releases. That is finally changing soon, however. The French video game company today announced Skull and Bones is getting an official Steam release.

Ubisoft announced the change with a simple social media post:

Setting sail with #SkullandBones on Steam this August 22!



Get ready to navigate the ruthless high seas, engage in brutal naval battles, and build your own empire. Wishlist Now! 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/yKNmGb8xdl pic.twitter.com/UNwPo6htS7 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 22, 2024

After being announced in 2017, and a decade into development, the company finally released it earlier this year. While originally slated to launch in 2019, almost yearly delays had the open-world multiplayer game being pushed back constantly. The title eventually dropped last-generation console support entirely, with only the current-gen platforms receiving the title earlier this year. The launch did not go smoothly either, with critical and player reception being mixed. In Neowin's own review, I called the title "an unsatisfying grind across the high seas," due to it lacking the spark that Black Flag displayed.

Despite not having firm player figures for how Skull and Bones is doing, the title seems to be fairly successful for Ubisoft. In its latest financial report, the company said the live service title is performing well. The upcoming Steam release should help with injecting more players into its pirate-infested waters.

Ubisoft has been updating the game with the promised seasonal events and content injections since launch as well. Currently, the game is in its second season, with players receiving new threats to face (like a giant megalodon), more live events, ship upgrade and fleet management features, and more.

Skull and Bones is releasing on Steam on August 22, 2024, and wishlists are open on the store page now. The game is currently available on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store for PC, as well as Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.