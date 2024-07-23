Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4 next year with significant updates

Apple iPhone SE 4 rumors are back, and this time, some more purported information about the alleged fourth-generation iPhone SE model has been leaked. The fresh speculation suggests that the successor to the Apple iPhone SE 3, called the iPhone SE 4, could bring some major specifications changes and could debut in the first half of next year.

The info comes courtesy of reliable tipster IceUniverse via a Weibo post. The leaked detail about the launch goes in line with a previous leak, which also suggested an early 2025 debut.

The fresh tip claims that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first device in its lineup to be equipped with an OLED display. This is a major upgrade over the LCD panel on the iPhone SE 3. Furthermore, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to pack a big 6.06-inch display, which is bigger than the 4.7-inch display on the current iPhone SE 3 model. This would put the iPhone SE 4 closer to the likes of the iPhone 16.

Notably, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to pack an LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone SE 4 is also rumored to be powered by the A18 chipset, similar to the iPhone 16 model. Recently, it was also rumored that the iPhone SE 4 could use the same rear chassis manufacturing process as the iPhone 16.

Previously, it was reported that the iPhone SE 4's back could look like the iPhone XR, suggesting a single camera setup, which corroborates the fresh leak about the iPhone SE 4. The upcoming iPhone Se 4 is tipped to pack a single 48MP camera. The iPhone SE 4 is also touted to pack 6GB to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and an aluminum chassis.

It is expected that the iPhone SE 4 could launch in 2025, sometime between March and May, with a price tag of $499 to $549, which goes in line with a previous leak about the pricing of the iPhone SE 4.