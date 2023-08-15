In its latest Windows 11 push, Microsoft brags about what makes the OS so great for Surface

When Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 for the first time more than two years ago, the company also talked about some of the touch-friendliness improvements in detail. The discussion was mainly centered around its Surface Pro X.

The company today in a new blog post has once again reiterated some of these as well as going into more detail about what makes its latest OS and Surface a great combination. Microsoft says:

Surface and Windows 11 are designed to adapt to each other as the user changes postures, optimizing the experience as a tablet, as a laptop, as a desktop – effortlessly switching automatically between modes. When the Pen is removed, the Pen menu instantly opens.

Up next, the company stated the ways in which Windows 11 has been designed to make Surface devices more power efficient, by up to 61%. For example, its dynamic refresh rate technology helps switch from 60Hz to 120Hz and back, depending on the use case.

Microsoft engineers wanted Surface to have even more processing power, but they also wanted to increase battery life and performance. On top of that, the designers wanted an even slimmer, lighter form factor. They achieved it through subtle innovations. For example, when an employee switches to inking, the display automatically increases to 120Hz to provide an optimal experience with the haptic pen. As soon as the Surface is changed to a different mode, the display reverts to 60Hz to reduce battery load. For all these challenges, Surface’s 61% longer battery life on average keeps employees working longer between charges.

Of course, Microsoft also talked about security improvements, something which the company has been pretty vocal about as one of the major advantages of Windows 11. Microsoft claims that enterprises and organizations have reported a 58% drop in cybersecurity issues.

.. organizations report a 58% drop in security incidents with Windows 11 Pro devices. That’s made possible by the fact that Microsoft maintains all of the code in the Surface security stack, from firmware to the operating system to the cloud. Surface devices run the most secure Windows operating system ever, and the CPUs have crypto-processor security measures built in.

Finally, Microsoft also talked about the ease of deployment and management of Surface devices thanks to the advent of Windows Autopatch. The tech giant claims that deployments were 25% faster and there were 80% fewer helpdesk calls too, essentially hinting at the advantage of having a service like Autopatch. It also claims it managed to save over a million dollars thanks to this.

... it’s easier than ever to deploy and manage Surface, resulting in 25% faster deployments and 80% fewer helpdesk calls. Those savings are thanks to Windows Autopilot, designed, engineered, and tested on Surface to provide a zero-touch deployment experience.

If you want to read more, you can find the official blog post on the company's Tech Community website.