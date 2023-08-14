You can now check out the official fictional timeline for Starfield

Starfield is getting closer and closer to its official release date of September 6. Today, the game's official website (via PC Gamer) quietly got updated with a timeline of the game's fictional backstory before the events of Starfield.

The website's timeline for the game (which you will have to scroll down to see on the Starfield site) begins in 2040, when it's projected that humans first land on Mars. It then takes a big lead to the year 2156, which is when humans first arrive at the nearest star, Alpha Centauri, which is 4.37 light-years away (the relatively huge leap forward in human technology to a faster-than-light drive is not given its own date in this timeline, strangely enough).

The Starfield timeline backstory then goes through a number of major events, including the establishment of the United Colonies, along with a couple of wars between this group and the Freestar Collective alliance. You can also see when the game's Constellation group is formed, who joins it, and mentions of the equally mysterious artifact that this group has found and locked away. That's the basic situation until the year Starfield's game story actually begins in 2330.

This kind of detailed world building and backstory is always welcome for a new game IP, and you have to wonder what kind of events in Starfield's timeline will be directly referenced when players in the game start exploring the hundreds of worlds that will be in the title. We have already seen developer Bethesda Game Studios release three animated short subjects that are set in the Starfield universe.

Again, Starfield is due for release on September 6 for the PC and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles. You can pre-order the game now on Amazon. It will also be available on launch day as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

