Dynamic Refresh Rate is now available on Surface Laptop Studio

Last month, Microsoft released a firmware update for Windows Insiders with the Surface Laptop Studio. The main highlight of the update was support for Dynamic Refresh Rate, which allows the laptop to vary its refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz to improve battery life.

Following a brief period of testing, Microsoft has made Dynamic Refresh Rate for the Surface Laptop Studio available for users in the Stable channel as a part of the May 2022 firmware update.

Important: You cannot uninstall firmware updates on Surface devices, so you should always check the list of known bugs before installing new firmware.

What is new in the May 2022 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio?

The update enables Dynamic Refresh Rate for Windows 11 and improves general graphics stability

The update improves touch experience

The update improves the performance and stability of the Surface Dock and Surface Pen

Here is a list of new drivers in today's release:

Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 10.0.156.0 Surface Touchpad Force Sensor - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 1.16.139.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Surface - Firmware - 6.8.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Intel - Extension - 30.0.101.1340 Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Extension Intel - Display - 30.0.101.1340 Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Display Adapters

The May 2022 update for the Surface Laptop Studio is available for download from Windows Update on devices with Windows 10 20H2 and newer. There are no known issues in this update, according to Microsoft.

After installing the update, you can enable Dynamic Refresh Rate in the Advanced Display Settings section on your Surface Laptop Studio. Previously, the laptop allowed picking either 60Hz or 120Hz with no in-between.

Note that Dynamic Refresh Rate is only available on Windows 11, but that should not be a problem, considering the Surface Laptop Studio is not available with Windows 10 out of the box. You can also download the latest firmware from the official update for manual installation.

Interestingly, the Surface Laptop Studio is not the only Surface computer with a high refresh rate display. The Surface Pro 8 also has a 120Hz display, but it does not support Dynamic Refresh Rate.

