Samsung XR headset leaked online, shows tracking and RGB cameras, depth sensor

Samsung's secretive work on an extended reality (XR) headset has taken a step forward, as images and specs of an early prototype have surfaced. Though quickly taken down, a Chinese tech site shared details of a Samsung XR headset prototype. The leaked info provides our first look at Samsung's vision for an XR device.

The Samsung XR headset prototype features four outward-facing tracking cameras on the corners, likely for positional tracking. It also features dual RGB cameras for color pass-through and a depth sensor for hand and environmental tracking.

The headset uses OLED microdisplays and pancake lenses to design a slim visor. Interestingly, it is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chip rather than a Qualcomm XR chipset. This chipset received criticism for overheating and throttling issues in smartphones, so it remains to be seen if Samsung has optimized the chip for extended XR workloads.

Unlike some competitors, Samsung's prototype does not include dedicated motion controllers. It seems to rely solely on hand and eye-tracking inputs. Pricing for a potential consumer version is estimated at $1500-$2000, undercutting Apple's $3500 Vision Pro headset.

In case you missed it, Apple Vision Pro was revealed at WWDC 2023 in June. It will allow owners to interact with apps on its screens while viewing the real world simultaneously.

On the other hand, this isn't Samsung's first foray into the AR/VR industry. In 2015, Samsung unveiled new Gear VR headset. However, the headset was useless on its own - to work, it needed a second device to act as an internal display.

Samsung is reportedly targeting a mid-2024 launch as it continues to develop and refine the XR headset to better compete with Apple. The device will run on an Android-based XR software platform. While specifications may change before launch, these leaked details provide valuable insight into Samsung's ambitions for the XR headset.

Source: Vrtuoluo via Web Archive