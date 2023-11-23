Instagram Reels download feature is now available for everyone

Instagram is rolling out the ability to download Reels from public accounts. Adam Mosseri announced on his broadcast channel that the feature previously available in the US is now expanding to everyone globally. The feature lets users save videos for offline consumption or share them with people who are not on social media.

You can now save reels created by public accounts to your camera roll – any reel you download will include a watermark with the creator’s Instagram handle. We rolled this out in the US earlier this year, and now it’s available globally.

To download a Reel on Instagram, you can tap on the Share button and choose Download from the options present at the bottom. You can find the downloaded Instagram Reels in the camera roll or gallery on your phone. The Reels you download from a public account will have the creator's Instagram handle watermarked in the video.

Creators have the ability to stop people from downloading their videos, however, you can still save those Reels to your collections. The feature, which was first introduced in June this year, is already available on Instagram's rival platform TikTok which also lets creators disable the download feature for their account.

In recent news, the Meta-owned company now allows its users to share Reels and Posts with their Close Friends list. It's also testing the ability to turn off "Seen" status, holiday bonuses for creators, creative carousel posts, and multiple audience lists. Meta is bringing paid subscriptions for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe who want to opt out of ads on the social media platforms.

Instagram also added a much-requested feature that lets users delete their Threads profile without saying goodbye to their Instagram account. Mark Zuckerberg revealed last month that the recently launched social media platform had its monthly active user count close to 100 million.