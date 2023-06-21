Now you can officially download Reels from the Instagram app

Instagram has finally added one of the most awaited features to its app: the ability to download Reels and share them elsewhere. The feature is currently rolling out in the US where people can download Reels uploaded by public accounts, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said on his broadcast channel (via TechCrunch).

To download Instagram Reels on your device, go to the reel you want to save, tap on the Share button, and then tap on the Download button present among the options at the bottom. You can save these Reels to the camera roll or gallery on your device. Mosseri added that you can't download Reels shared by private Instagram accounts. Also, the public accounts can disable the download option for their Reels by heading over to the Account Settings in the app.

Instagram's rival TikTok has allowed users to download videos from its app for quite some time now. These videos that carry a TikTok watermark are primarily meant for offline viewing. But previously there was a spike in the number of such TikTok watermarked videos being re-uploaded to Instagram.

Following this, Instagram made changes to its algorithm in an attempt to promote original content on the platform. According to a screenshot shared by Mosseri, Instagram might also follow a similar format by adding a watermark in the video along with the handle of the source account.

This adds to the recently launched Instagram features such as the ability to comment using GIFs, support for up to 5 links in bio, attach 30-second audio clips to Notes, collaborative collections, a new video editor for Reels, etc. Also, it was reported that Instagram is testing its generative AI bot that might offer up to 30 personalities to interact with. Its parent Meta is also working on a text-based version of Instagram that the social media giant might promote as a rival to Twitter.