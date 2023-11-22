Black Friday: Go big with Samsung's ultrawide 49-inch and up monitors at all time low prices

Samsung really, really likes big ultrawide PC monitors. It has not just one, but several monitors that are 49-inches and size and higher. Right now, you can get all of them for at, or very near, all-time low prices at Amazon and Samsung.com

That includes the recent 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 which is available at Samsung.com for $1,999. That's a $500 discount from its recent launch price of $2,400.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a 32:9 ultrawide 57-inch monitor with a total resolution of 7,680 x 2,160. You can connect two video sources to the display for either a picture-by-picture or a picture-in-picture mode. The screen also has a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The 1000R curved screen will offer an immersive gaming experience from any angle. The display uses Quantum Mini LED technology with 2,392 dimming zones and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 for deep blacks and impressive colors. The display also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for less screen tearing and stuttering while playing high-end PC games.

You can also get two 49-inch OLED Samsung monitors at Amazon for all-time low prices. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC model is priced at $1,199 at Amazon or $600 off its $1,799 MSRP. It has features like the Samsung Smart TV interface, Game Hub, Game Bar, and a remote control.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G93SC OLED PC monitor has a $999.99 price at Amazon. That's a $600 discount from its $1,599.99 MSRP. It has none of the extra features that the other 49-inch OLED Samsung monitor has.

Other big and ultrawide Samsung monitors that are discounted for Black Friday include:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.