Elon Musk takes a u-turn, will show article headlines on the platform again

X (formerly Twitter) plans to revert the change from earlier this year which stripped headlines off articles on the platform, forcing users to open the article itself to see the title.

In a tweet earlier today, Elon Musk announced that the company is looking to add back headlines. Musk noted that in a future release, X will overlay the title on the top of the image, allowing users to read the title on the platform.

In an upcoming release, 𝕏 will overlay title in the upper potion of the image of a URL card — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023

In October, X began removing headlines from articles and news pieces on the platform. The company also stripped any other information that was overlayed on the image to "improve the esthetics" of the site and also to drive original content on the platform.

X has seen drastic changes since Elon Musk bought the service late last year. The company has been working on adding more features and changes to the service that suits the Blue subscribers while setting it apart from the competition. Recently, X announced that it will allow verified and paying X Blue users to hide their blue checkmarks. The company also made changes to how many messages unverified users can send, in an attempt to curb spam Direct Messages.

Musk has also been working on new services as well that will be integrated into X in the future. Recently, a report claimed that Musk is looking to use his knowledge from the PayPal days to build a finance system into X that will be faster than PayPal. Earlier this month, he also showcased Grok, X's generative AI-based chatbot. There is no word on when either of the new services will make their way to the public but it was rumoured that Musk will give limited users access to Grok.