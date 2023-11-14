Now you can share Instagram Reels and Posts exclusively with your close friends

Instagram has added support for the Close Friends list to Reels and Posts, allowing users to share their content with a limited audience. "Sharing with your Close Friends is now expanding to Feed and Reels. More types of posts with the same smaller group," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on his Instagram broadcast channel.

Close Friends list isn't a new feature, and it's already available for Stories and Notes. The feature originally launched in 2018 lets users have privacy on the platform and gives them control over the visibility of the content they share on a post-by-post basis.

When you share a Story, post, or Reel to the Close Friends list, it's only visible to the people who are part of it. You can add or remove people from a Close Friends list by going to your profile page > tap on the hamburger menu in the top-right corner > tap on Close Friends.

A green-colored badge appears on the stories shared with your close friends on Instagram. There is no limit on the number of people you can add to that list; you can virtually add all of your followers as your Close Friends. However, as of now, no one can request to be added to your Close Friends list.

Now, if you want to share your Instagram post or Reel with your close friends, tap on the Audience option while creating the post or reel in the app. Here, you can choose between the Everyone and Close Friends options.

The Meta-owned company has been doing background work to improve content sharing on its platform. As per reports, it is working on features like multiple audience lists, collaborative carousels, public collections, and tagging an entire group at once.

Apart from that, Instagram has finally allowed users to delete their Threads profile without saying goodbye to their Instagram account. It is also working on the ability to turn off "Seen" status in the app which will roll out in a future update.