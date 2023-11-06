Meta begins testing a ‘holiday bonus' for creators on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has announced today that it will begin testing a holiday bonus (or year-end bonus) payment by invitation only in the United States, South Korea and Japan. Specific creators will be invited to test this feature until the end of 2023, and they can choose to activate it to begin monetising based on the number of reels plays and photo views gained during the bonus period, as long as it passes the standard content monetisation policies.

In the same blog post, Meta goes on to announce that Instagram Subscriptions has passed 1 million active subscriptions on the platform, which recently launched in an additional 35 countries around the globe. Meta also announced today that new promotional tools will be enabled for creators to encourage the growth of subscriber communities, such as welcome messages via DMs and Stories, and highlighting the Subscribe button above posts in the feed. Facebook will also gain similar improvements, as well as Meta giving creators the ability to offer free 30-day subscription trials to fans.

Meta also mentions that Instagram Gifts, a feature that allows creators to get support directly from fans, is now more widely available to creators in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey. It also announces limited-time fall and holiday-themed gifts running from now until the end of the year on Facebook.

The final announcement from today’s post is that Meta will be making it easier for creators to participate in ads, by showing additional ad eligibility information when creating Instagram Stories. If a creator selects the “Allow brand partner to boost” option, it will encourage them to address any ad eligibility errors in the content prior to posting.