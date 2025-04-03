Intel is killing an awesome free Windows 11 app that connects PCs with phones

Back at its Innovation 2022 event, Intel had debuted a new application called "Intel Unison." The idea behind the app was to "bridge the gap between PC and smartphone". Unfortunately, Intel will soon be discontinuing the utility.

The Microsoft Store page of the application confirms this as the description of the software now notes that Unison will no longer be supported after June 2025. Here is what it says:

Intel Unison will soon be discontinued. The first step in its wind-down process is ending service for most platforms at the end of June 2025. Lenovo Aura platforms will retain service through 2025.

Apple's iOS App Store and Google's Play Store also have the same message notifying users about the death of Unison. Meanwhile, HP published a support article in February with an added line about it:

Important Notice: Intel Unison will be discontinued effective June 30, 2025. After this date, the service will no longer be available.

If you are not familiar with Intel Unison and have not tried it, the application has some pretty cool features. For example, Unison can let users control their tablet using the Universal Control feature. Speaking of tablets, Unison also allows extending the PC screen by using the tablet.

Besides them, users can also make or take phone calls from their PC, send or receive text messages using the PC’s mouse and keyboard, and view their phone notifications on the PC screen. File transfer and bidirectional sharing of photos, videos and documents is also possible. And simply accessing the phone's photo gallery is also possible with the Unison app.

The app is highly rated across all storefronts with a 4.5 rating on Microsoft Store and Google Play Store, and a 4.7 rating on Apple App Store.

In terms of requirements, Intel Unison needs Windows 11 version 22H2 (SV2 or Sun Valley 2) to work. Hardware-wise, a 12th Gen Core i5 is the minimum. It also needs Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It is noteworthy that some features like the aforementioned Universal Control and display extension need a 13th Gen chip and the Premium Unison app.

Intel says that most Intel Evo-branded 13th Gen and above devices should come with the Intel Unison Premium app pre-installed and so you don't have to pay anything for it. Meanwhile, the free (mainstream) version is downloadable for everyone as long as you meet the above system requirements.

You can find more details and download links it on Intel's official website here.