Everything at Intel Innovation 2022: Raptor Lake, Arc, XeSS, Unison Technology, and more

At the Intel Innovations event today, Intel introduced advanced graphic cards, processors, and software in pursuit of helping developers with their challenges. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shared some of the solutions the company came up with to tackle the difficulties faced by software and hardware developers.

Gelsinger showcased Intel’s Developer Cloud, which works like any beta program for partners and developers by giving them early access to Intel’s projects. These beta testers will try out Intel’s processors, such as the 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors, Intel Xeon D processors, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel’s Data Center GPUs, and a few others initially.

Intel is also launching the Intel Geti platform with built-in optimizations for OpenVINO – Intel’s open-source toolkit that helps boost computer vision AI that enables enterprise members like developers and data scientists to create AI mode. Additionally, Intel announced new products like the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, which the company claims to provide “41% better multi-threaded performance gen-over-gen” while giving a better gaming experience and “up to 15% better single-threaded performance.”

Moreover, it introduced the Intel Unison Solution which allows PC connectivity with other devices across different operating systems to ensure a universal experience. It will let iOS and Android users transfer files, make calls, send and receive messages and see phone notifications from their PCs. It with be available on Intel Evo laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core processors from Lenovo, HP, and Acer this year while 13th Gen core-based models will receive it next year.

Intel also disclosed the shipment of Intel Data Center GPU, otherwise known as Ponte Vecchio, which to be used in the Aurora supercomputer at the Argonne National Laboratory. As for the Flex Series GPUs, they will support deep learning platforms like OpenVINO, PyTorch, and TensorFlow.

The company is also launching the A770 Intel Arc GPU on October 12th, enabling 1440p gaming performance as well as the Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) image upscaling algorithm, which will be available on 20-plus titles and existing games gradually. It is also adding the Intel On Demand activation model enabling customers to activate additional accelerators for AI analytics, networking, and more.

Furthermore, Intel mentioned serving as a system foundry incorporating components and stated:

“Intel and Intel Foundry Services will usher in the era of the systems foundry with four major components: wafer manufacturing, packaging, software and an open chiplet ecosystem.”

Intel is also developing pluggable co-package photonics solution which it claims reduces costs and creates possibilities for development in the chip packaging industry.

The company explains:

a breakthrough pluggable co-package photonics solution. Optical connections hold promise to enable new levels of chip-to-chip bandwidth, particularly in the data center, but manufacturing difficulties make them untenably expensive. To overcome this, Intel researchers devised a robust, high-yielding, glass-based solution with a pluggable connector that simplifies manufacturing and lowers costs, opening possibilities for new system and chip package architectures in the future.

Lastly, Intel disclosed three startups: Astera, Movellus, and SiFive, for having received the first round of the IFS Innovation fund announced in February. The $1 billion fund is Intel’s effort to develop the semiconductor industry and foundry ecosystem.

Source: Intel