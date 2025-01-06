Intel details Windows 11 performance, specs, features of new Ultra 200HX, H, U CPUs

Intel today at its CES 2025 event has unveiled the full lineup of the Core Ultra (Series 2) Arrow Lake mobile processors. Previously, in September, the company had already debuted the 200V series CPUs to meet Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC requirements, thus featuring up to 48 NPU TOPS. Keep in mind though that the 200V series was based on Lunar Lake and not Arrow Lake.

Pavan Davuluri, CVP of Windows + Devices at Microsoft, said the following about the Intel 200V series:

Copilot+ PCs offer exceptional performance, battery life, enhanced AI experiences, and

are all Secured-core PCs with the Microsoft Pluton security processor. Copilot+ PCs

powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series deliver on all these fronts, and we are excited to

partner with Intel to bring a broad set of Copilot+ PCs to commercial audiences. Intel Core Ultra 200V series Copilot+ PCs are an excellent choice for commercial customers looking to upgrade their existing Windows 10 PCs to Windows 11.

Today, the rest of the 200 series lineup, ie, the non-Copilot+ chips, has been revealed and they span across the premium enthusiast segment with the Core Ultra 200HX, the mainstream with the Ultra 200H, and the entry-level and efficient segment with the 200U series.

Intel summarised the major highlights of the 200H and 200HX series, including the features and performance (tested on Windows 11 24H2):

Up to 24 cores for HX-series, including eight P-cores and 16 E-cores.

Up to 16 cores for H-series, including six P-cores, eight E-cores, and two LP (low power) E-cores.

Up to 41% better multi-thread (MT) performance for Intel Core Ultra 200HX series compared to last gen HX-series and 20% better MT vs Raptor Lake-H Refresh

The Intel Core Ultra 200H series features Intel Arc graphics with up to eight Intel Xe cores and Intel Xe Matrix extensions (XMX) for AI acceleration.

Up to 22% better gaming performance compared to last gen Meteor Lake-H, and delivering up to 99 combined TOPS (2.5 times better than Meteor Lake-H) when using GPU, CPU, and NPU.

Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processor is Intel’s first mobile enthusiast AI PC with a built-in NPU, providing 13 TOPS.

Provides up to 48 total PCIe lanes (including PCIe 4.0 and 5.0)

Packaging improvements result in a 33% smaller processor package

Select Intel Core Ultra 200HX SKUs offer overclocking (OC) options: Compute OC for P-cores and E-cores. Intel XMP support for DDR5 SODIMM OC. New overclocking interfaces including die-to-die and fabric and controls like 16.6 MHz ratios. Intel XTU one-click OC using the Intel Speed Optimizer feature.



Platform features are as follows:

Greater networking speeds, responsiveness and reliability with Intel ® Wi-Fi 7 (5

Gig) support, along with the fastest, simplest and most reliable USB-C connection

with Thunderbolt ™ 5 or Thunderbolt™ 4 technology.

Continuous AI-based network connection optimization with Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite software.

Performance Suite software.

High-fidelity, low-power Intel® Bluetooth® LE Audio.

Ability to share screens, keyboard, mouse, storage and files with two PCs using

Thunderbolt™ Share.

The detailed specs and platform features of each of the Core Ultra lineups are given in the images below (click to open):

In terms of availability, Intel says that the 200V and 200H-based notebooks and laptops will be available starting this quarter (Q1 2025), while the 200HX gaming notebooks with discrete GPUs will land in late Q1.

Intel also added that systems with the Ultra 200S desktop Bartlett Lake S parts are also coming this Q1. Bartlett Lake S is different from Arrow Lake S (Ultra 200S) since the former is new and will work with LGA1700 sockets, unlike the existing Ultra 200S Arrow Lake S parts like the 285K that are LGA1851 compatible.