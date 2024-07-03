Intel 31.0.101.5594 non-WHQL graphics driver is out with fixes for Citrix Workspace

Just a few days after releasing its latest non-WHQL graphics driver, Intel is back with another one under version 31.0.101.5594. It is a minor release with a single fix related to Citrix Workspace. And like other non-WHQL drivers, this one has not been certified by Microsoft, so it might be less stable than WHQL releases. If you do not need the fix listed below, feel free to skip version 31.0.101.5594.

Here is what was fixed in the Intel 31.0.101.5594 graphics driver:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Citrix Workspace application may exhibit sluggish behavior when interacting with a virtual desktop. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Citrix Workspace application may exhibit sluggish behavior when interacting with a virtual desktop

Known bugs in the latest non-WHQL driver are the same as before:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: No Man’s Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application. Intel Core Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay

You can install driver 31.0.101.5594 if your computer runs 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 with one of the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Download the Intel 31.0.101.5592 non-WHQL driver here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).