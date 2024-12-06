Intel releases new graphics driver with optimizations for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Just a few days after releasing a new WHQL graphics driver with fixes for Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Intel pushed another GPU driver, this time a non-WHQL one. If you have a compatible Intel processor or graphics card, you can now download driver 32.0.101.6319 Non-WHQL, especially if you want to play Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, and Path of Exile.

For reference, AMD and Nvidia already released their corresponding drivers (AMD here and Nvidia here) for these games.

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Marvel Rivals

Path of Exile 2

Intel graphics driver 32.0.101.6319 does not fix any bugs, so the list of known issues remains the same:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruption during gameplay. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience issues while rendering certain OpenVino test scenarios.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may exhibit corruption while rendering certain AI workloads.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience sporadic crash during gameplay

Intel 32.0.101.6319 non-WHQL is available on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).