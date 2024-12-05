AMD 24.12.1 driver out with Marvel Rivals, STALKER 2, Flight Sim 2024 support, and more

It was October when AMD last released a WHQL-certified driver for Radeon graphics users, but it finally has a new version ready this month. The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 driver comes with support for six games, which include titles that have released in the last couple of months too.

Those with a Radeon GPU already playing or looking to jump in to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Slitterhead, or S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl can now download the latest driver to get a better experience.

As for new titles, Marvel Rivals (December 6) and Delta Force (December 5) have both received official support with this driver release too. AMD hasn't detailed any exact improvements but 24.12.1 is a recommended install for all these games.

Next, on the AI side, ONNX Runtime, TensorFlow, Beta support on Triton is now available for Windows Subsystem for Linux on Radeon hardware. Lastly, HYPR-Tune support has been extended to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, MechWarrior 5: Clans, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Here are the bugs AMD engineers have squashed in this release:

Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.

Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew™ Motorfest.

System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index® at 144Hz on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon™ RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.

H.264 encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

Known issues are these:

Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).

Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.

After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.

HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.

The WHQL-certified AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 driver can now be downloaded from the Radeon Settings app as well as AMD's changelog page on its official website here.