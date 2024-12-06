Bad news for Verizon users: Samsung Messages is ditching RCS in January 2025

Samsung Messages has been around since the early days of One UI, offering a straightforward messaging platform for Galaxy users. Recently, Samsung announced that the app would no longer come preinstalled in US Galaxy devices, pushing users toward Google Messages instead. Now, a Verizon message recently shared on Reddit by u/Kickingseven brings more bad news for fans of the app. The message reads:

Verizon Msg: Samsung Messages will no longer support RCS after 1.6.2025. Switch to Google Messages to maintain the more robust messaging you're used to.

This announcement confirms that Verizon users relying on RCS through Samsung Messages will need to switch to Google Messages to keep advanced features like read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality media sharing. Regular SMS and MMS will still work, but the enhanced experience is tied to RCS.

One Reddit user, u/chanchan05, explained why this might be happening. They noted that Samsung Messages' RCS capabilities rely on carriers' support for Jibe, Google's RCS backend. If carriers stop supporting Jibe for Samsung's app, its RCS features won't work. On the other hand, Google Messages has direct integration with Jibe, bypassing the need for carrier support. This move likely reflects carriers offloading the responsibility of Android RCS support to Google while maintaining their focus on iPhone messaging compatibility.

Technically, Jibe acts as a hub for RCS features, providing services like file sharing and read receipts. It connects devices via universal standards, making cross-carrier and cross-device messaging seamless. Google’s Messages app leverages Jibe directly, ensuring a consistent experience, regardless of carrier decisions.

While Android users have benefitted from RCS through Google Messages for a long time, Apple remained resistant to adopting the protocol. Google even launched the #GetTheMessage campaign in 2022, urging Apple to join RCS for universal compatibility.

Apple, at the time, defended iMessage’s exclusivity, famously dismissing cross-platform compatibility concerns. CEO Tim Cook once suggested that users “buy your mom an iPhone” if they wanted seamless communication, emphasizing the superiority of iMessage for iOS users.

However, in 2024, Apple shifted its stance and began supporting the RCS Universal Profile. This change likely stemmed from regulatory pressures, including the EU's Digital Markets Act, which mandates interoperability for tech giants. Even with RCS integration, iMessage remains Apple’s flagship messaging platform.