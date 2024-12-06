Google Photos brings Recap 2024 to rediscover old memories

It's that time of the year when we get recaps of our digital lives on different apps and services. So far, we have seen recaps from YouTube, Apple Music, Xbox and Spotify, among various services, and the latest one to make it to the list is Google Photos Recap 2024.

This is the first time Google Photos is offering a digital recap of your old memories in its app to let "you rediscover the moments that made this year special," the search giant explained in a blog post.

As 2024 draws to a close, Google Photos is introducing a new way to relive your year. 2024 Recap is a new collection of memories — a Recap memory and a set of interesting insights — that helps you rediscover the moments that made this year special.

Google Photos Recap memory feature uses graphics and cinematic effects to showcase memorable photos and moments from 2024. However, the company doesn't skip a chance to include AI whenever and wherever it can. Select users who live in the US can opt to get a version of their Recap memory with Gemini-powered personalized captions highlighting the two biggest moments from their year.

Apart from that, Google Photos Recap 2024 will also serve insights from your photos, such as "your longest photo streak, who you smiled most with, who you took the most photos of, the top colors you photographed and your 2024 vibes." It will also tell the total number of photos you clicked and videos you recorded throughout the year.

Google said it has started rolling out Recap 2024 to users, and the Photos app will notify them once their recap is ready. It will be accessible through the Memories carousel throughout the month and will move to the photo grid in January. Note that Recap 2024 is only available if you have turned on the Face Groups setting in Google Photos.