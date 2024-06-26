Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers with Windows 11 version 24H2 support

Intel is getting ready for the next feature update for Windows 11. The company has just released new wireless drivers under version 23.60.1. The main highlight of the release is support for the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 (which apparently is a must for Wi-Fi 7 users according to an official Microsoft doc). In addition, the driver brings regulatory updates for Wi-Fi 7 in certain countries.

Here is what is new in the Intel Wireless Wi-Fi driver for Windows 10 and 11:

Description of a key issue Supported Windows versions Support for the latest Windows 11 update Windows 11 Wi-Fi 7 Regulatory updates for China and South Korea Windows 10

Windows 11 This software release version 23.60.1 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for the best performance. Windows 10

Windows 11

Release notes for the Bluetooth driver include the following:

This version supports the latest for Windows 11 OS Update.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.60.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.

Supported operating systems include 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. As for the hardware, you can install version 23.60.1 if your computer has one of the following network cards:

Intel Wi-Fi 7 Intel Wi-Fi 6 Intel 9000 Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Intel WI-Fi 6E AX210

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-AC 9461/9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9260

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi driver 23.60.1 is available here (release notes), and Bluetooth driver 23.60.1 here (release notes).