Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers with Windows 11 version 24H2 support

Intel is getting ready for the next feature update for Windows 11. The company has just released new wireless drivers under version 23.60.1. The main highlight of the release is support for the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 (which apparently is a must for Wi-Fi 7 users according to an official Microsoft doc). In addition, the driver brings regulatory updates for Wi-Fi 7 in certain countries.
Here is what is new in the Intel Wireless Wi-Fi driver for Windows 10 and 11:
|Description of a key issue
|Supported Windows versions
|Support for the latest Windows 11 update
|Windows 11
|Wi-Fi 7 Regulatory updates for China and South Korea
|Windows 10
Windows 11
|This software release version 23.60.1 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for the best performance.
|Windows 10
Windows 11
Release notes for the Bluetooth driver include the following:
- This version supports the latest for Windows 11 OS Update.
- Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.60.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.
Supported operating systems include 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. As for the hardware, you can install version 23.60.1 if your computer has one of the following network cards:
|Intel Wi-Fi 7
|Intel Wi-Fi 6
|Intel 9000
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
Intel WI-Fi 6E AX210
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
|Intel Wireless-AC 9560
Intel Wireless-AC 9461/9462
Intel Wireless-AC 9260
Intel Wireless Wi-Fi driver 23.60.1 is available here (release notes), and Bluetooth driver 23.60.1 here (release notes).
