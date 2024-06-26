Microsoft releases Edge 128 for testing in the Dev Channel

Microsoft Edge 128 has arrived in the Dev Channel for testing and weekly feature updates. Version 128.0.2661.0 is now available for insiders with a new Copilot button in the built-in screenshot tool and a bunch of various fixes across the browser.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added a Copilot button in the area selection menu for web capture/screenshot features. Improved Reliability: Resolved a problem that caused browser to crash after capturing a photo on android.

Fixed an issue that caused browser to crash during operation on iOS devices. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where the ‘Close’ button could not be activated using the ‘Enter’ or ‘Space’ keys on the keyboard when interacting with the 'Magnify image' feature.

Resolved an issue where the background color of the History search box was black instead of the expected blue.

Resolved the issue where deleting a tab from a group or window would cause the group or window to collapse.

Fixed the cluttered appearance of the Send Feedback popover and aligned the radio buttons to the left.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to drag certain sites to the pin area in one attempt.

Resolved an issue where the animation was not appearing during the initial launch of Copilot.

Resolved a problem where a new tab would automatically open upon conducting a search in the Search app.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Block Third-party cookies’ toggle was missing a label. Android: Fixed an issue when turning off the ‘dark theme for all web pages’ would prevent changing the theme on Bing.com on android.

Resolved an issue when altering the screen orientation from horizontal to vertical caused a significant change in the page size on the Copilot page.

iOS: Resolved an issue where browser was unable to open links after signing into AAD on iOS.

You can update your Edge installation to the latest version by clicking Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge. If you want to participate in the Edge Insider program, go to the official website and download Edge Beta, Dev, Canary, or all three (you can run them side-by-side). Public release of version 128 is expected on the week of August 22, 2024.