Latest AirPods firmware update addresses important Bluetooth vulnerability

Apple has released new firmware updates for AirPods (2nd Gen and later), AirPods Pro (all models), AirPods Max, PowerBeats Pro, and Beats Fit Pro. While the release notes mention that the updates include bug fixes and other improvements, Apple has addressed a Bluetooth vulnerability that might allow an attacker to take control of your headphones.

"When your headphones are seeking a connection request to one of your previously paired devices, an attacker in Bluetooth range might be able to spoof the intended source device and gain access to your headphones," Apple said in a support document spotted by MacRumors.

The Bluetooth vulnerability has been addressed for different AirPods and Beats headphone models through AirPods Firmware Update 6A326, 6F8, and Beats Firmware Update 6F8. Apple didn't mention if the vulnerability is being exploited in the wild.

While there is little you can do to update your AirPods manually, you can check the firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth > Tap on your AirPods model in the list of devices. Apple pushes firmware updates to AirPods automatically while they are charging and in Bluetooth range of their paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi.

Apple recently announced some new features for its headphone lineup at the WWDC 2024 keynote event. The Cupertino giant is bringing Siri Interactions to the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro, which uses machine learning and the H2 chip to detect head gestures made by the wearer.

However, Apple has yet to fit a temperature sensor inside its wireless earbuds, which was rumored to happen with the USB-C AirPods Pro last year. Reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is working on two 4th Gen AirPods models for a 2024 launch and might phase out 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen AirPods.

Both new AirPods models are expected to support noise-cancellation, USB-C, and onboard speakers. Meanwhile, Apple's next-gen AirPods Pro is expected to arrive in 2025 with a new design and hearing health features.