Samsung W25 Flip's supposed design revealed in TENAA certification

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition this month in South Korea and China. After multiple rounds of leaks and rumors, just a few days ago, an invitation teaser was shared on social media platform X, suggesting that the phone will be launched on October 21.

The phone is expected to launch as Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition in South Korea and as Samsung W25 in China. However, less was known that Samsung could also introduce the Samsung W25 as a flip phone as well. This piece of information has seemingly been confirmed via the TENAA certification in China via innoGyan.

The listing of the Samsung W25 reveals the device in a flip design, similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip6. Notably, Samsung could use the same Samsung W25 nomenclature for this device but also add a "Flip" suffix to it. It is unclear what the phone will be called in South Korea if it launches there.

Gallery: Samsung W25 Flip

As per the images in the TENNA listing, the Samsung W25 Flip looks the same as the Galaxy Z Flip6 but has a "Heart of the World" logo on the back panel. It has the same Z Flip 6 dimensions, measuring 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm, but it weighs slightly more at 198 grams. This could be due to different materials used in its construction.

The Samsung W25 Flip comes with model number SM-W7025 and appears in the listing in the black color option. The device rocks a 6.7-inch display, with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. It has a 3.4-inch external display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels. The device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the back, the W25 Flip has a 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide sensors. There is a 10MP front-facing selfie camera.