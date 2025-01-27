iOS 18.3 is out with Visual Intelligence, updates for notification summaries, and more

If you have a modern iPhone or iPad that supports iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, you can download the latest feature update that is now available under version 18.3. Today's release brings some of the features Apple promised with the announcement of the iPhone 16, namely Visual Intelligence with Camera Control and other changes.

With Visual Intelligence, owners of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max can launch Visual Intelligence with Camera Control (Apple's fancy camera shutter button with a touch-capacitive surface) and add events to Calendar using flyers or posters. Visual Intelligence also lets you quickly identify things like plants or animals. Note that Visual Intelligence with Camera Control is only available on the iPhone 16 Series.

With iOS 18.3, Apple is also tweaking how notification summaries work. You can now manage summary settings from the lock screen and better distinguish summaries from regular notifications with italicized text and a glyph. Finally, iOS 18.3 turns off notification summaries from news and entertainment apps following the recent scandal with Apple's AI making up fake news and complete nonsense. Notification summaries only work on Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhones, namely the iPhone 15 Pro series and the iPhone 16 series.

iOS and iPadOS 18.3 also include the following fixes:

Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music

You can update your iPhone or iPad to iOS version 18.3 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS and iPadOS 18.3 are available on all iPhones and iPads compatible with iOS 18.