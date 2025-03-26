Jon Prosser's iOS 19 mockups aren't actual representations of the UI redesign

Earlier today, Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared mockups of the alleged UI redesign expected in the next iOS update—iOS 19. Prosser showcased the mockups in a video on his YouTube channel, FPT, demonstrating how different apps and features might look on iOS 19 based on his sources.

In the video, Prosser states that the lock screen won't get any functional change but will get a visual overhaul. The video shows the lock screen similar to the current design, with some translucent elements for the notifications and 3D floating buttons.

The leaker also stated that the Settings menu's elements, popups, and buttons are getting rounder with a "glass" finish. Apps and the keyboard UI are also getting changes, similar to how they look on visionOS. This goes in line with the earlier information that not only Prosser shared, but was also highlighted by reliable source Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

However, now, Gurman has posted on the social media platform Threads and stated that the iOS 19 mockups circulating online—particularly those shared by Jon Prosser—"aren't representative of what we'll see at WWDC." Here's what Gurman has to say on this matter:

iOS 19 images floating around aren't representative of what we'll see at WWDC. They look to be based on either very old builds or vague descriptions, missing key features. Expect more from Apple in June. Regardless, mockups - real or not - are always exciting for Apple watchers.

In addition to his Threads post, Gurman also discussed the leaked iOS 19 mockups in his Discord channel (via Macrumors) and said that Prosser "either has very old screenshots or hasn't seen the real thing." The phrase "real thing" could be a subtle jab at Prosser, who claimed in his iOS 19 mockup video that the redesign was based on the "real deal version."

While Gurman did not specify the actual changes, he has previously said that the apps, menus, icons, animations, etc., will be loosely based on visionOS. Apple has already announced that this year, WWDC will be held online from June 9 to 13, where we will get our first official look at the iOS 19.