iOS 19 may introduce a completely redesigned Camera app UI

A fresh leak has revealed that the iPhone Camera app user interface may undergo a major redesign in iOS 19. Recently, Apple rolled out the iOS 18.3 Beta 3 update, which introduced several features and fixes. Among these was the decision to stop showing AI-generated notification summaries for news apps after multiple instances of inaccurate summaries by Apple's AI system. Now, although iOS 19 is still about six months away, new details hint at what the update could bring for iPhone users.

According to Jon Prosser from the YouTube Channel "Front Page Tech," the next iOS update—iOS 19—will bring a design major overhaul to the Camera app on the iPhone. Prosser claims the new user interface "mirrors the design ethos from visionOS." He also shared a video on his YouTube channel illustrating what the Camera app might look like based on the leak he obtained.

One of the most notable changes showcased in the video is the translucent menus for camera controls. These controls are divided into two categories: Photo and Video. Tapping on either category reveals additional controls specific to that mode. Features such as recording spatial videos, capturing panoramic footage, applying photographic styles, and adjusting the depth for portrait mode become accessible when you tap on the Photo mode at the bottom.

Additional controls such as the option to change the video resolution and frame rate, along with controls for flash and Live Photos, are located at the top of the screen.

You get your usual button to jump into the photo library to the left of the camera shutter button, along with a camera switcher button to the right side. For now, we would advise you to treat this rumor with a bit of caution.