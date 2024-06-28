Juno 2.0 update brings 180º and 360º YouTube video support to Apple Vision Pro

If you own Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro, then you might know that there isn't an official YouTube app available for the headset. While Google has confirmed that they are working on an official YouTube app for visionOS, for now, Vision Pro users have to rely on the Safari browser to watch YouTube videos, which lacks the experience that a dedicated app could offer.

However, there is an unofficial YouTube app called Juno, available on the Apple App Store, that brings a better YouTube viewing experience to the Vision Pro headset. Now, according to the App Store listing, the Juno app is receiving a new update that brings multiple new features along with support for 180º and 360º YouTube videos for Apple Vision Pro.

Juno's new update, which is called Juno 2.0, brings a new interface that is designed to take better advantage of visionOS. It gets a tabbed UI, gets the blur effect, adds voice-based search support, and overall, the UI is now much faster.

Apart from this, the update also brings watch history syncing, better window sizing behavior, better Siri integration, playlist support, a new navigation bar, and much more. But the most important feature the Juno 2.0 update brings, is the support for 180º and 360º YouTube videos.

Notably, the app also makes use of Apple's Metal engine to AI upscale 4K videos to 6K. The downside is that the maximum frame rate is capped at 30FPS, but the feature is impressive. The App Store version history also notes that the update also remembers the settings between videos, and users can now summon Siri to adjust the playback speed or skip to a specific time in the video.

The new update is live on the App Store, and you can get it for a one-time payment of $4.99 and enjoy a better YouTube viewing experience on your Apple Vision Pro until the official app launches.