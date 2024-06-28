High-quality renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, and Buds3 leak

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 on July 10 at the Unpacked event in Paris. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds3 series.

Thanks to leaks and rumors, we already know quite a bit about all the devices expected to debut at the event. Before their official debut, tipster Evan Blass shared some high-quality renders of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Buds3, showcasing the devices in all their glory.

The renders of the Galaxy Watch7 suggest that it could rock almost an identical design to the Galaxy Watch6, which is what previous leaks have suggested. However, the Galaxy Watch7 is shown off in a new olive green color, which could be a new addition this year.

Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, has also appeared in the renders. The render shows the squarish-circle shape of the watch, which was revealed in a previous leak. The renders also confirm that the Galaxy Watch Ultra would sport an orange-colored crown ring, irrespective of the main color of the smartwatch.

Gallery: Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds3 renders

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rumored to arrive in a single 47mm size, as per its official listing. It is also speculated to rock a 590mAh battery with 10W charging support and be powered by a 3nm processor. The smartwatch is rumored to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness and could offer the Galaxy S24's anti-reflective coating on its display. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rumored to cost around $700-$730.

The Galaxy Buds3 would come with a major redesign, and instead of the in-ear design, this year Samsung is rumored to have gone ahead with the stem-like design, similar to Apple AirPods. The renders show that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro could come with a rubber tip for the in-ear part like the Apple AirPods Pro, while the standard Galaxy Buds3 could come without the rubber tip.

The stem looks angled, and both earbuds have blue and orange markings to differentiate the left and right earbuds. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro is also expected to feature "Blade Lights" on its stems. The charging case is also redesigned and is similar to the Apple AirPods case.