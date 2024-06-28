Multiple colors of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 shown off in massive leak

Samsung is gearing up for the Unpacked event, which is scheduled for July 10 in Paris. At the event, multiple Galaxy products, including the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Buds3, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, are expected to debut.

Recently, high-quality renders of the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds3, were leaked, showing us what we already know. Now, a massive leak has emerged from Australia, courtesy of Winfuture.de, which shows a premature retail listing of the Galaxy Z Flip6, and the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Notably, the retail listing gives us a peek at the images of Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy Z Fold6 in all the different colors they are expected to launch in. As per the report, Australian retailer Harvey Norman prematurely posted product listings (now taken down) of both premium foldables from Samsung, which not only reveal the different colors but also the pricing of the different variants of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 product listing reveals the device in silver, navy, and pink colors, which are the expected set of colors the foldable could arrive in. Here are the prices of the different RAM and storage variants of the Galaxy Z Fold6 in Australia as per the leaked website listing (via Android Authority):

?GB + 256GB: A$2,749 (approximately $1,820)

8GB + 512GB: A$2,949 (roughly $1,955)

8GB + 1TB: A$3,299 (roughly $2,185)

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 leaked images

The RAM specs for the 256GB variant could not be located on the website. Moreover, the listing did not reveal the complete specifications of the device, but thanks to a previous leak, we allegedly know what's coming.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip6 website listing, the product was spotted in silver, green, blue, and yellow colors. Here are the listed prices of the different variants of the clamshell phone:

?GB + 256GB: A$1,799 (~$1,190)

?GB + 512GB: A$1,999 (~$1,325)

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 leaked images

Sadly, the RAM specs could not be located on the leaked website listing, and there was also no mention of a 128GB variant of the phone. Although the leaked listing doesn't provide us with any information regarding the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip6, it is rumored that the phone would come with upgraded cameras and a bigger battery. Recently, first-party cases of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 were also leaked.