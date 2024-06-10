Apple Vision Pro is coming to more countries soon; visionOS 2 update details revealed

Apple has confirmed it will be selling its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in other parts of the world and that it will happen very soon. As part of its WWDC 2024 keynote, the company stated that Vision Pro pre-sales will begin on June 13 in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. The headset will become generally available in those countries on June 28.

In a press release, Apple also added that pre-orders for the Vision Pro will launch on June 28 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK, with general availability in those countries on July 12.

Apple also announced the first major update for the headset's operating system, visionOS. In a press release, Apple stated that one of the biggest new features is support for creating and viewing Spatial photos. Basically, visionOS 2 will take your photos and use machine learning to turn them into photos that look like they have 3D depth in them when you view them from the headset.

Another improvement is coming to the Mac Virtual Display feature for people who use the Vision Pro alongside their Mac PC. visionOS 2 will give Vision Pro owners a way to view their Mac screen with bigger wide and ultrawide aspect ratios, so it looks like the screen is wrapping around you. Apple says it will be like viewing two 4K displays at once.

We're excited to announce major updates to the Mac Virtual Display experience on visionOS. We're adding normal, wide, and ultrawide aspect ratios, as well as curved display support. #WWDC pic.twitter.com/u3DHaQuBXS — Jonathan Ravasz (@jonathan_ravasz) June 10, 2024

The Vision Pro currently has over 2,000 apps that were developed specifically for the headset, and more apps are being added to visionOS, including the Vimeo video streaming app. There will also be new immersive videos added for owners of the headset, which will include the first scripted video,