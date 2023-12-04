KB5032288 for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 is out with multiple Copilot improvements and more

Microsoft has a surprising Monday update for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 users. KB5032288, build numbers 22621.2793 (22H2) and 22631.2792 (23H2), is now rolling out, bringing customers plenty of Copilot improvements, such as multi-monitor support, Alt + Tab, local account support (up to 10 requests before it asks you to sign in with a "verified account"), and more. The update also includes other non-security changes and improvements to enhance your user experience.

What is new in KB5032288?

New! You can use Copilot in Windows (in preview) across multiple displays. Press the Copilot in Windows taskbar button on the taskbar of the display where you want Copilot in Windows to appear. To show Copilot in Windows on the last display that it was on, press Win+C. If you use a keyboard, press Win+T to put the keyboard focus on the taskbar. Then go to the Copilot in Windows button to open it on any display. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

New! You can use Copilot in Windows (in preview) with Alt+Tab. When you press Alt+Tab, the thumbnail preview for Copilot in Windows appears among other thumbnail previews of open windows. You can switch between them using the Tab keystroke. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

New! In the coming weeks, you might see Windows Spotlight set as the default background. This might occur when your background is set to an inbox Windows image.

New! You can ask Copilot in Windows (in preview) for help ten times when you sign in to Windows using a local account. After that, you must sign in using a verified account. These include a Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Note that the name for Azure AD will change to Microsoft Entra ID.

New! This update starts the roll out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts in Settings >Home. A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage Settings notifications inSettings > Privacy & security > General.

This update improves how fast Copilot in Windows (in preview) opens from the taskbar.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Copilot in Windows (in preview) icon on the taskbar. It does not show as active when Copilot in Windows is open.

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs if you press the left arrow key when an empty text box has the focus and caret (cursor) browsing is on.

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs when you have multiple IE mode tabs open.

This update affects Dynamic Lighting. It reduces the amount of power it uses on your device.

This update addresses an issue that might affect the cursor when you write in Japanese. The cursor might move to an unexpected place.

This update addresses an issue that affects the cursor. Its movement lags in some screen capture scenarios.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Widgets notification badge. It is in the wrong position on the taskbar.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. When you press Shift + F10, the shortcut (context) menu does not open.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer windows. When you do not expect them, they appear in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. The options in the left pane show the wrong state.

This update addresses an issue that affects apps that you download from Microsoft Store. They stop responding and will not update.

This update affects the shortcut (context) menu. Its performance is now better when you open it on the desktop and in File Explorer.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It fails to open on the Setup screen when you install Windows.

As a reminder, this Windows update still has issues with icons moving around when using Copilot on multi-monitor setups (that also applies to Windows 10), COLRv1 rendering problems, and the broken Narrator when clean-installing Windows 11 version 23H2 using the Media Creation Tool app or official ISO images.

To install the latest non-security update for Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2, head to Settings > Windows Update and toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. Alternatively, you can download KB5032288 from the Microsoft Update Catalog.