Microsoft confirms Copilot may mess with desktop icons on multi-monitor setups

On October 31, 2023, Microsoft released Windows 11 version 23H2 as an optional feature update available for those manually checking for Windows updates. The latest release contains plenty of great features, tempting users to pull the trigger and migrate to a newer version or even ditch the old Windows 10. If you are one such user, you should beware of a bug messing with desktop icons.

Microsoft has confirmed a bug in Windows 11 23H2, where using Copilot on multi-monitor setups can cause desktop icons to move unexpectedly between screens.

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

It is worth noting that a bunch of icons jumping from one screen to another is probably the most innocent bug in Windows 11 version 23H2. Users have reported cryptic install errors, freezes, and performance degradation when installing the latest update. If you value stability over fancy new stuff, you will be excused for not wanting to get to the bleeding edge and upgrading to version 23H2 before it gets a few patches and fixes.

In other Copilot news, Microsoft is testing a new home for the Copilot icon. Users noticed that the latest Dev and Canary builds have a hidden ID that lets you move the icon to the notification area. As for Microsoft Edge, another place hosting Microsoft's new AI assistant, it no longer allows turning off the sidebar if Copilot is disabled.